Announcement: Community invited to learn about task force’s final recommendations on the use of deadly force in community policing The International Examiner

The Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs is inviting the public to a community conversation and report back about the Joint Legislative Task Force on the Use of Deadly Force in Community Policing. The Task Force examined Washington’s laws and practices regarding the use of deadly force by police officers. The community meeting will inform participants about the work of the task force and its final recommendations.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Nisei Veterans Hall (1212 S King St, Seattle, WA 98144). The community meeting is co-hosted by the Commission on African American Affairs, Commission on Hispanic Affairs, and the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs. An additional meeting will be held on January 5 at Emerald Queen Casino in Fife.

