Announcement: National Park Service accepting job applications for the summer of 2017

The National Park Service has more than 250 seasonal job openings for the summer of 2017. These openings include backcountry rangers, entrance station fee collectors, archaeologists, motor vehicle operators, carpenters and more. The jobs are available at multiple national park sites in the states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Many jobs range in pay from $14 to $20 an hour.

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 413 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Applications must be submitted on the website USAJobs.gov. Application timelines vary depending on the specific position, and some are open for only a short period. Those interested in finding more information about a specific position are encouraged to contact the national park hosting the position.

Learn more about the National Park Service at nps.gov.