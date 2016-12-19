← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: Punk Rock Flea Market, December 20-22

The International Examiner December 19, 2016 0
Share on Tumblr

Punk Rock Flea Market. Courtesy Photo.

From starting out in the basement of Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)‘s Belltown offices, the Punk Rock Flea Market is now located in the old Capitol Hill Value Village at 1525 11th Ave.

From December 20-22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., vendors from around the region will sell a variety of arts, crafts, music, comic books, bike parts, jewelry, vintage clothing, stereo equipment, jams and jellies, and punk rock paraphernalia. A combination police auction and neighborhood swap meet in Andy Warhol’s garage.

The PRFM began as an in-house fundraiser for LIHI. It is now an independent operation with LIHI providing fiscal sponsorship and PRFM making financial contributions to LIHI’s programs after every market. All additional proceeds go to LIHI.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.