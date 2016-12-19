Announcement: Punk Rock Flea Market, December 20-22 The International Examiner

From starting out in the basement of Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI)‘s Belltown offices, the Punk Rock Flea Market is now located in the old Capitol Hill Value Village at 1525 11th Ave.

From December 20-22 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., vendors from around the region will sell a variety of arts, crafts, music, comic books, bike parts, jewelry, vintage clothing, stereo equipment, jams and jellies, and punk rock paraphernalia. A combination police auction and neighborhood swap meet in Andy Warhol’s garage.

The PRFM began as an in-house fundraiser for LIHI. It is now an independent operation with LIHI providing fiscal sponsorship and PRFM making financial contributions to LIHI’s programs after every market. All additional proceeds go to LIHI.