Announcement: Seattle United for Immigrant and Refugee Families, Jan. 20, 2017 The International Examiner

Seattle United for Immigrant and Refugee Families will be offering free legal services and information on Friday, January 20, 2017 at McCaw Hall in Seattle Center (321 Mercer St. Seattle, WA 98109).

You can get help applying for citizenship from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Immigration attorneys and experts will help you fill out your application for citizenship. There will be three information sessions starting at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. about learning about your rights as an immigrant. Find out what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents come to your door and how to protect your children and family. Information about other immigration topics and legal help will be available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Seattle representatives will also be available to talk about ORCA Lift (discounted public transportation card), Utility Discount Program, and information about wage theft and unfair employment practices.

To qualify for these City of Seattle programs, you will need a photo ID and proof of income such as the following:

Paycheck stubs/ Employer statement showing GROSS earnings

DSHS award letters (TANF, GAU/GAX)

Child support document

Social Security/SSI award letter/Survivor benefits

Pensions/Annuity/IRA, Interest & Dividends

Labor and Industry (L&I) statement

Student financial aid and tuition statement

Rental/investment property income (Provide a copy of lease/rental agreement.)

More information can be found at seattle.gov/iandraffairs.