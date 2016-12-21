Announcement: Wondering About Wildlife program on Dec. 28 at Cedar River Watershed Education Center The International Examiner

Seattle Public Utilities is hosting a day full of activities for all ages on Wednesday, December 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Together, families can discover wildlife in the Cedar River Watershed (19901 Cedar Falls Road SE, North Bend WA, 98045) through hands-on activities, crafts, presentations, and nature walks.

Activities and presentations include:

· WDFW Karelian Bear Dogs: Meet the dogs who keep wild animals in the wild

· Watershed wildlife presentations

· Family nature walks: Rattlesnake Lake shore exploration

· Wildlife craft activities, animal tracks, and more

· Examine owl pellets and discover “what was for breakfast”

· Explore the Center’s Water is Magic exhibits

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments are provided, but families are encouraged to bring their own lunches.