← Previous Post

Announcement: Wondering About Wildlife program on Dec. 28 at Cedar River Watershed Education Center

The International Examiner December 21, 2016 0
Share on Tumblr

Seattle Public Utilities is hosting a day full of activities for all ages on Wednesday, December 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Together, families can discover wildlife in the Cedar River Watershed (19901 Cedar Falls Road SE, North Bend WA, 98045) through hands-on activities, crafts, presentations, and nature walks.

Activities and presentations include:

· WDFW Karelian Bear Dogs: Meet the dogs who keep wild animals in the wild

· Watershed wildlife presentations

· Family nature walks: Rattlesnake Lake shore exploration

· Wildlife craft activities, animal tracks, and more

· Examine owl pellets and discover “what was for breakfast”

· Explore the Center’s Water is Magic exhibits

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Light refreshments are provided, but families are encouraged to bring their own lunches.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.