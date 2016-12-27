Announcement: Youth to lead annual MLK march on Jan. 14 The International Examiner

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites the public to join a youth-organized march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, January 14. Participants will gather at 11 a.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park (2200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, 98144) and march to Rainier Community Center (4600 38th Ave. S, 98118).

The theme of Seattle Parks and Recreation’s Teen Program’s 2017 annual youth march is Honor the Cause: First Class Citizenship for all Mankind. The goal for the march is to celebrate the contributions Seattle youth make in creating a better city and to honor the work that youth do to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.

At the event, participants will hear from keynote speaker Eddie Rye, Jr. and everyone will have the opportunity to participate in three different workshops. Following these activities there will be a group discussion, games, trivia, and a free meal. The event is free to all teens and community participants and will include food and live music.

206 Forward-Youth Advocates of Seattle will be hosting a poster making pajama party on Friday, January 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave. S). The public is invited to attend to create custom posters to be used in the MLK march on January 14.