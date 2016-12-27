Author Alex Kuo examines the power of language Adrienne Ip

Alex Kuo is a creative outlier whose latest novel, shanghai. shanghai. shanghai, highlights the roles that fiction, nonfiction, and language play within the context of state censorship and cultural privilege. As its back cover summarizes, the novel’s unorthodox format “avoids conventional narrative techniques; instead it focuses on episodic and interconnected moments revolving in a Shanghai between its foreign-occupied 1939, state-occupied 1989, and the self-occupied present in a Möbius loop, sometimes in the same sentence …” To achieve this effect, shanghai utilizes multi-colored typefaces, photographs, diagrams, interior commentary, shifting tenses, and the main character’s underground writing.

Ge is the novel’s protagonist. He is an outspoken but conflicted journalist who travels throughout China, writing about film, music, and cultural trends. He is often shadowed by his capitalist wife, Kuifang, and remotely controlled by his boss, “Mr. Editor.” Along the way, Ge interviews various characters, both real and imagined, as he mind-trips between different periods in China’s history. The frustrated Ge riffs on pop culture (Gone With the Wind, Django Unchained) and historical figures and events, but various levels of censorship keep his larger ambitions in check. To subvert these control mechanisms, Ge publishes his more controversial work under the names Ah Zee and Renyuan.

A recurring theme in shanghai is the manipulation of historical memory. The motivating issue that drives Ge is China’s state censorship, which freezes out competing fictions and nonfictions so that only one official “truth” remains. To illustrate this idea, Ge references Jeff Widener’s 1989 Tiananmen Square photograph, in which a man stands in defiant resignation before an array of army tanks. The photograph’s official story masks multiple stories about “Tank Man,” some of which may be true or false, but none of which may be spoken aloud. By bombarding the reader with a multitude of interlinked narratives, ideas, and themes, Ge rebels against this restrictive environment, but at great risk to himself.

Unconstrained by rules or formality, Ge’s multiple narratives reflect Kuo’s belief that language has the power to “divulge, interpret, and explode, in a tense that is the present, the past, and the future all at once …” Conversely, the power to control language is the power to control history, which reduces human potential to its lowest common denominator. As such, Kuo’s focus on state censorship is a valid concern: people are routinely punished for voicing ideas outside of China’s imposed political dictates.

The recent disappearances of several Hong Kong booksellers, reported in the news earlier this year, infuse shanghai with a topical urgency. At the same time, Kuo has had a long-standing interest in how individuals navigate authoritarian structures, both in their daily lives and in the midst of larger historical upheavals. Whether intentional or not, the themes in shanghai echo ongoing conversations that Kuo began many years ago in his previously published work, particularly in his 2002 collection, Lipstick and Other Stories. Astute readers will be more impressed by this thematic continuity than by the author’s claim that he ‘translated’ shanghai on Ge’s behalf, or that it has been published in four separate editions.

In fact, I intended to admonish Kuo for crafting a largely self-referential novel, an interesting thought experiment overloaded with gimmicks yet absent of structure or discipline. But Kuo addressed my graduate-level concerns with some Ph.D.-level admonitions of his own, all of which are contained within the text itself. As Ge declares, “I was talking to everyone about why I can’t do fiction. Too much emphasis on form, I need more space. … And besides, where does the idea of form come from? … Don’t they see, they’re telling us what to do, taking away our space for invention and room for making beautiful new things?”

Kuo probes these artistic contradictions through Ge, who wavers between writing fictions disguised as truth (i.e., his journalistic puff pieces), and writing deep truths disguised as fiction, which could lead to his arrest. This conflict is central to Ge’s ambivalence about his work as a popular journalist versus his underground fiction “that’s not been seeing much print …” Ge is influenced by Simon Ortiz’s essay in which Ortiz declares, “‘If it’s fiction, you better believe it,’” and by his own growing cynicism that “journalism at its best is only a narcotic used to reassure the middle class that everything in their world is okay and that they can continue to go shopping …”

In fact, Ge’s journalism promotes a type of state-sanctioned middle class consumerism, which is itself a substitute for political freedom. This creates an obvious conflict since Ge enjoys a privileged life of extensive travel, dining, and cultural perks associated with his job. Although he complains about censorship and his inability to openly publish his mind-riffs, Ge benefits from the bourgeois lifestyle he promotes in his writings, yet he seems only dimly aware that the government has co-opted him in this manner. Moreover, Ge’s retreat into a parallel life as a crypto novelist and social commentator is as much about Ge seeking personal validation as it is about him expressing dangerous political ideas.

Shanghai’s experimental format is accessible but challenging. Kuo embeds multiple meanings, contradictions, and playful provocations into every aspect of this meta-novel, right down to his author’s note, where he teases, “none of it happened, but all of it is true … this imagined author [Ge] wrote this novel, at least most of it …” In shanghai, Kuo enlists his readers to actively decipher a large, complicated puzzle about the nature and power of language. We are the Möbius loop that Kuo refers to, because we complete the circle by reflecting his novel back into the marketplace of ideas.

With this in mind, I fixated on a late chapter where Ge is arrested and interrogated, but treats the event as another outlet for expressing his controversial opinions. I was reminded of Ge’s Kafkaesque story about a news anchor named Shun Min, who after being questioned by party officials, noticed that “everything on the outside had entirely disappeared … everything except for his exact double, another Shun Min, walking up the sidewalk to the building as if it too had disappeared. He knew this to be true, he said to himself, because he could tell this story now in the first person, a choice he did not have yesterday.” Is this Ge’s way of informing the reader that he, too, was disappeared by Chinese authorities and, in his confinement, finally has the freedom to mind-publish what he thinks, via Alex Kuo’s “translation”?

If so, Ge’s time slips, unexpurgated observations, and whimsical encounters are his way of defying the system. My evidence is that the chapter seemed tonally out of place with the rest of the novel. Therefore, it must be true: shanghai is Ge’s fever dream. And now I feel deeply for Ge: his fussy, interior monologues, his glamorous outings with Kuifang, and his incessant complaints about the elusive Mr. Editor, are Ge’s way of coping with the crushing weight of imprisonment.

And yet I know my theory cannot be true, because when I read the novel again, the detainment chapter does not seem out of place at all. I question my interpretation of Kuo’s reality, Ge’s reality, and my own as well. Or, as Ge muses, “Too many competing domains and simultaneous realities to sort through right now.” For the time being, the Möbius loop is closed, and the circle is complete.