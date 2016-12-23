← Previous Post
International District Clean Air Report: November had overall “good” days due to rainy weather

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency December 23, 2016 0
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has been conducting a study of near-road pollution levels in the Chinatown/International District, centered on a new monitoring site at 10th and Weller. This graph shows the air quality of the neighborhood in November 2016. • Graph by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

November’s Review

Thanks to all that rain, we mostly had “good” air quality at the Chinatown-International District air monitor. Overall, there were five days that measured in the “moderate” range over the month. Air pollution in the neighborhood mainly comes from cars and trucks. Breathing high levels of air pollution can lead to heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and more.

Did you know?

During the wintertime, our air quality is usually worst on dry, colder nights. The winds that carry air pollution away tend to calm down after dark. But after December 21 (the winter solstice), our days will start getting longer again!

Visit pscleanair.org for a daily air quality forecast.

Community an important part of air quality study, future dialogue

