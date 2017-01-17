Announcement: AAJA Seattle Lunar New Year Banquet 2017 The International Examiner

AAJA Seattle is holding its annual Lunar New Year Banquet on Saturday, January 21 at 6 p.m. at China Harbor Restaurant on Lake Union.

Each year, AAJA Seattle holds banquet and silent auction to gather together and celebrate the start of a new year. Silent auction proceeds help support chapter programs.

You don’t have to be a journalist or Asian to attend, so please, encourage your friends and colleagues to attend. The more the merrier!

Discounted pre-sale tickets will be available until January 20 at 11:59 p.m. After that, tickets at the door will be $50 ($25 for students), so get your tickets early and save!

China Harbor offers free parking in the lot in front of the restaurant.