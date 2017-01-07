← Previous Post

Announcement: Al Sugiyama memorial service set for Sunday, January 29

The International Examiner January 7, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Al Sugiyama. • IE Archival Photo

Alan Sugiyama, long-time Seattle community activist and former executive director of the Executive Development Institute (EDI), died on January 2 at the age of 67 after a valiant two-year public battle with cancer.

A memorial service for Sugiyama will take place on Sunday, January 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center.

More about the event will be posted here as further information is announced.

EDI is putting together a special edition of their newsletter to honor Sugiyama. Submit memories, messages, and photos to edi@ediorg.org by January 8.

If you would like to share your memories and appreciations of Al Sugiyama with the IE’s readers, please email editor@iexaminer.org.

Related:


Two-year battle with cancer ends for Seattle activist Alan Sugiyama


Al Sugiyama reflects on a lifetime of social justice work and his ongoing battle with cancer


Over 300 honor Al Sugiyama at appreciation event


Al Sugiyama, battling cancer, steps down as EDI executive director

For more news, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » News
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

‘Broken English’: People are more than their outer appearances

‘Broken English’: People are more than their outer appearances

‘Hey Girlfriend!’: How Al Sugiyama will live on in the small moments.

‘Hey Girlfriend!’: How Al Sugiyama will live on in the small moments.

<em>Terratopia</em>: Why Chinese landscape?

Terratopia: Why Chinese landscape?

From Standing Rock to the Pacific Northwest: The national fight for Indigenous rights

From Standing Rock to the Pacific Northwest: The national fight for Indigenous rights

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.