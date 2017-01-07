Announcement: Al Sugiyama memorial service set for Sunday, January 29 The International Examiner

Alan Sugiyama, long-time Seattle community activist and former executive director of the Executive Development Institute (EDI), died on January 2 at the age of 67 after a valiant two-year public battle with cancer.

A memorial service for Sugiyama will take place on Sunday, January 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center.

More about the event will be posted here as further information is announced.

EDI is putting together a special edition of their newsletter to honor Sugiyama. Submit memories, messages, and photos to edi@ediorg.org by January 8.

If you would like to share your memories and appreciations of Al Sugiyama with the IE’s readers, please email editor@iexaminer.org.

Related:



Two-year battle with cancer ends for Seattle activist Alan Sugiyama



Al Sugiyama reflects on a lifetime of social justice work and his ongoing battle with cancer



Over 300 honor Al Sugiyama at appreciation event



Al Sugiyama, battling cancer, steps down as EDI executive director