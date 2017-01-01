Announcement: Asia Pacific Cultural Center features Guam as focus for annual new year celebration The International Examiner

Asia Pacific Cultural Center‘s annual new year celebration will feature the country of Guam. The event is free and will take place on February 11, 2017 at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 70 booths and vendors will be present. For more community announcements, click here