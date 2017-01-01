Announcement: Asia Pacific Cultural Center features Guam as focus for annual new year celebration
The International Examiner
January 1, 2017
Asia Pacific Cultural Center‘s annual new year celebration will feature the country of Guam. The event is free and will take place on February 11, 2017 at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 70 booths and vendors will be present.
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.