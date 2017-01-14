Announcement: Free Tax Assistance Available at The Seattle Public Library The International Examiner

The following announcement is from The Seattle Public Library:

FREE TAX ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE AT THE SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Seattle Public Library, United Way of King County and AARP are collaborating to offer free tax preparation service January through mid-April at 12 locations of The Seattle Public Library.

Trained volunteers will answer questions and help prepare personal tax returns. The service is not available for business tax returns. See the list of documents required to receive tax help at spl.org/taxhelp.

Three types of tax help will be offered:

Drop-in assistance – available on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment necessary.

– available on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment necessary. Appointment-based assistance – tax preparation by pre-arranged appointment.

– tax preparation by pre-arranged appointment. Assisted self-preparation – New this year, for individuals who are comfortable filing taxes online but would like to ask questions as needed. No appointment necessary.

The schedule below is subject to change. Please see the calendar before visiting a location.

Drop-in Tax Help – Offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations or appointments are accepted at these locations.

Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 5, Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber, 206-386-4636

Monday, Jan. 9 through Thursday, April 20

Noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Noon to 4 p.m. Friday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., 206-684-4089

Thursday, Feb. 2 through Monday, April 17

2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday

Broadview Branch, 12755 Greenwood Ave N., 206-684-7519

Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way S.W., 206-733-9125

Monday, Feb. 6 through Monday, April 10

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

Douglass-Truth Branch, 2300 E. Yesler Way, 206-684-4704

Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, April 19

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Green Lake Branch, 7364 E. Green Lake Dr. N., 206-684-7547

Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Tuesday, April 18

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Northeast Branch, 6801 35th Ave. N.E., 206-684-7539

Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, April 15

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Queen Anne Branch, 400 West Garfield St., 206-386-4227

Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, April 15

Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday

Solid Ground, 1501 N 45th St., 206-694-6700 (non-library location)

Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Tuesday, April 18

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

University Branch, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., 206-684-4063

Thursday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, April 20

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday

Appointment-based Tax Help – tax preparation by pre-arranged appointment. Visit or call the branch to schedule an appointment. Drop-in tax help at these locations is offered only as available.

NewHolly Branch, 7058 32nd Ave. S., 206-386-1905

Saturday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, April 8

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Although the NewHolly Branch does not open until 11 a.m. on Saturdays, the meeting room door will be open early for tax help.

Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. S., 206-684-7455

Saturday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Assisted Self-Preparation Tax Help – At the self-service tax lab, an IRS certified volunteer will be available to help answer questions as needed. Individuals will file their own taxes online using www.myfreetaxes.com. To use this service, filers must earn $64,000 or less annually and have a valid email address. Offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations or appointments are accepted.

Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 5, Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber, 206-386-4636

Monday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Feb. 27

Noon to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday

Due to federal budget cuts, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is unable to provide the Library with certain tax forms and instruction booklets. Most IRS forms are available online at www.irs.gov. Black and white prints of the forms may be printed from Library computers for $.15 per page. To request forms by mail, order online at IRS.gov/orderforms or call 1-800-829-3676.

Tax help at the Central Library, Douglass-Truth Branch, Solid Ground and University Branch is provided by United Way of King County. Tax help at the other Library branches is provided by AARP.

For more information, call The Seattle Public Library at 206-386-4636, visit spl.org/taxhelp, or Ask a Librarian.

– SPL –

(For more information, call Andra Addison, communications director, 206-386-4103.)