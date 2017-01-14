Announcement: Free Tax Assistance Available at The Seattle Public Library

The following announcement is from The Seattle Public Library:
FREE TAX ASSISTANCE AVAILABLE AT THE SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Seattle Public Library, United Way of King County and AARP are collaborating to offer free tax preparation service January through mid-April at 12 locations of The Seattle Public Library.
Trained volunteers will answer questions and help prepare personal tax returns. The service is not available for business tax returns. See the list of documents required to receive tax help at spl.org/taxhelp.
Three types of tax help will be offered:
- Drop-in assistance – available on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment necessary.
- Appointment-based assistance – tax preparation by pre-arranged appointment.
- Assisted self-preparation – New this year, for individuals who are comfortable filing taxes online but would like to ask questions as needed. No appointment necessary.
The schedule below is subject to change. Please see the calendar before visiting a location.
Drop-in Tax Help – Offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations or appointments are accepted at these locations.
Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 5, Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber, 206-386-4636
Monday, Jan. 9 through Thursday, April 20
- Noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
- Noon to 4 p.m. Friday
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., 206-684-4089
Thursday, Feb. 2 through Monday, April 17
- 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday
- 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday
Broadview Branch, 12755 Greenwood Ave N., 206-684-7519
Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, April 15
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way S.W., 206-733-9125
Monday, Feb. 6 through Monday, April 10
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday
Douglass-Truth Branch, 2300 E. Yesler Way, 206-684-4704
Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, April 19
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday
Green Lake Branch, 7364 E. Green Lake Dr. N., 206-684-7547
Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Tuesday, April 18
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Northeast Branch, 6801 35th Ave. N.E., 206-684-7539
Friday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, April 15
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Queen Anne Branch, 400 West Garfield St., 206-386-4227
Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, April 15
- Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday
Solid Ground, 1501 N 45th St., 206-694-6700 (non-library location)
Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Tuesday, April 18
- 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
University Branch, 5009 Roosevelt Way N.E., 206-684-4063
Thursday, Jan. 12 through Thursday, April 20
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday
Appointment-based Tax Help – tax preparation by pre-arranged appointment. Visit or call the branch to schedule an appointment. Drop-in tax help at these locations is offered only as available.
NewHolly Branch, 7058 32nd Ave. S., 206-386-1905
Saturday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, April 8
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Although the NewHolly Branch does not open until 11 a.m. on Saturdays, the meeting room door will be open early for tax help.
Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. S., 206-684-7455
Saturday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, April 15
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Assisted Self-Preparation Tax Help – At the self-service tax lab, an IRS certified volunteer will be available to help answer questions as needed. Individuals will file their own taxes online using www.myfreetaxes.com. To use this service, filers must earn $64,000 or less annually and have a valid email address. Offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations or appointments are accepted.
Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 5, Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber, 206-386-4636
Monday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Feb. 27
- Noon to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday
Due to federal budget cuts, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is unable to provide the Library with certain tax forms and instruction booklets. Most IRS forms are available online at www.irs.gov. Black and white prints of the forms may be printed from Library computers for $.15 per page. To request forms by mail, order online at IRS.gov/orderforms or call 1-800-829-3676.
Tax help at the Central Library, Douglass-Truth Branch, Solid Ground and University Branch is provided by United Way of King County. Tax help at the other Library branches is provided by AARP.
For more information, call The Seattle Public Library at 206-386-4636, visit spl.org/taxhelp, or Ask a Librarian.
– SPL –
(For more information, call Andra Addison, communications director, 206-386-4103.)