← Previous Post

Announcement: Hasegawa bill gives equal voice to underrepresented groups

The International Examiner January 26, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The Washington State Capitol. Taken from The Joel M Pritchard Building. • Photo by Bluedisk

A bill sponsored by Sen. Bob Hasegawa, (D-Seattle), aligns the missions of the state’s three ethnic commissions so they may better represent their constituencies.

“This is a simple bill that will ensure all our diverse communities will have a strong voice in state government,” Hasegawa said in a statement. “It is critical that all communities can leverage their voices in the state lawmaking process and ensure fair and accurate representation.”

Senate Bill 5020 would allow the Washington State Commission on African-American Affairs and the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs to advise the Legislature on issues of concern to their communities. Currently, the two commissions report solely to the governor, while the Commission on Hispanic Affairs can take their concerns directly to the Legislature. Hasegawa’s bill would also repeal the sunset provision for the Commission on Hispanic Affairs.

For more news, click here

POSTED IN » News
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.