Announcement: JASSW hosting new Japan Update Series – The Influence of Zen on Japanese Culture and Business The International Examiner

The Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW) is hosting an engaging talk on “The Influence of Zen on Japanese Culture and Business” on Monday, January 23 in “Walker Ames” Room in Kane Hall at the University of Washington.

Reverend Daiko Matsuyama of the Tazoin Temple in Kyoto will be discussing how the teachings of Zen Buddhism have influenced Japanese culture, from everyday customs to established business practices. It is a great opportunity to learn how these concepts might be applied to your own relations and business with Japan.

A reception with light hors d’oeuvres will begin at 5:30 p.m., while the lecture will start at 7:00 p.m. Professor Paul Atkins will lead off with an introduction of Zen before the keynote by Reverend Matsuyama.

Registration is free for members and $10-$25 for non-members. Students can attend the lecture free of charge!

Check out the JASSW website and the flyer for more information about the event. Registration for the event is open now.