Announcement: SMCU Beacon Hill branch grand opening on February 14 The International Examiner

Seattle Metropolitan Credit Union (SMCU) will be celebrating the grand opening of their new Beacon Hill Branch and their Juntos Avanzamos Designation, in recognition of service empowering the Hispanic Community.

“We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to serving and empowering the Hispanic Community,” SMCU said in a statement.

Refreshments and appetizers following the ribbon cutting. RSVP to rsvp@smcu.com by February 3, 2017. For questions please contact Andy Wright at 206-398-5866.