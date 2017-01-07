← Previous Post

Announcement: Storytelling Strategies for Dismantling Racism

The community is invited to a workshop called Storytelling Strategies for Dismantling Racism which will take place on February 2, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the 2100 Building in Seattle (2100 24th Ave S).

During this training, participants will learn about the following:

  • Exploring the narratives behind your institution’s organizational chart.
  • Practicing deep listening, especially with regards to the language of power & privilege.
  • Role-play for navigating difficult conversations and the anatomy of making amends.

Register by January 9, 2017 for a discounted rate. Information about the participating workshop facilitators can be found on the website.

For more information, please contact New Directions Consulting at toi@newdirectionsconsulting.org

