Announcement: Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) Holds Video Open Call to Promote AAPI Mental Health Awareness The International Examiner

The following announcement is from Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM):

Together Empowering Asian Minds (TEAM) is a national awareness campaign that aims to break the cultural stigma surrounding mental health issues in the AAPI community by educating and empowering AAPI individuals to speak, share and support one another.

TEAM is holding a video open call to encourage creative ways to discuss and share about the different experiences and perspectives of mental health for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Entries can take the form of video essays, personal stories, or PSAs.

Some questions to consider may be:

What are some of the challenges the AAPI community faces in addressing mental health issues?

How can we challenge these cultural forces and de-stigmatize talking about and seeking

treatment for mental health issues?

Have you or someone you know faced mental health challenges?

Has your cultural background affected the way you see mental health?

Anyone over 18 years old can submit a video (30 seconds to 6 minutes long) until January 31, 2017. The winners of the TEAM Video Open Call will receive a prize from Philosophy, who are our sponsors through the hope & grace initiative, and their videos will be shown at a simulcast event in the spring of 2017.

Please visit the TEAM website for more details about the Video Open Call, including the official rules and the submission form. An Open Call toolkit is also available for download and easy sharing.