Announcement: Workshops at Hing Hay Coworks The International Examiner

The following announcement is from Hing Hay Coworks:

We will be hosting some events to help you keep your business in order. Please feel free to RSVP to these free events at Hing Hay Coworks.

Jeff Liang is holding a 1-hour workshop about how the new changes in tax laws that will effect small businesses this coming Wednesday (01/11) at 2:00pm. After the workshop, Liang will have 1-on-1 legal consultations (limited spacing available). If you or anybody you know would like to attend, please spread the word. RSVP here.

Ray Ishii will be holding a 1-hour workshop to help small business and startups figure out Worker Classification (employee vs. independent contractor) next Wednesday (01/18) at 9:30am. Save yourself a head ache and significant liabilities in the future by attending the workshop! Ishii will hold a 30-minute basic tax Q&A afterwards. RSVP here.