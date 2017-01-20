Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with CIDBIA and Wing Luke Museum The International Examiner

Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (“CIDBIA”) and Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience (“The Wing”) invites the community to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a series of lion dances, family-friendly events, coloring contest, and more.

The weekend festivities kick off on Saturday, January 28 at The Wing with firecrackers, drums and a lion dance. More info about opening celebration and Year of the Rooster at The Wing can be found at www.wingluke.org/2017newyear.

On Sunday, January 29, Seattle’s official Lunar New Year Festival will take place in the Chinatown-International District, starting at 11 a.m. at Hing Hay Park (at Maynard Ave S), the community can experience authentic Asian cuisine and cultural entertainment like lion and dragon dances, rhythmical Japanese taiko drumming, Chinese martial arts demonstrations and hands-on Asian arts projects for the whole family.