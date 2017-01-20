← Previous Post

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with CIDBIA and Wing Luke Museum

The International Examiner January 20, 2017 0
Photo from Wing Luke Museum’s website.

Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (“CIDBIA”) and Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience (“The Wing”) invites the community to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a series of lion dances, family-friendly events, coloring contest, and more.

The weekend festivities kick off on Saturday, January 28 at The Wing with firecrackers, drums and a lion dance. More info about opening celebration and Year of the Rooster at The Wing can be found at www.wingluke.org/2017newyear.

On Sunday, January 29, Seattle’s official Lunar New Year Festival will take place in the Chinatown-International District, starting at 11 a.m. at Hing Hay Park (at Maynard Ave S), the community can experience authentic Asian cuisine and cultural entertainment like lion and dragon dances, rhythmical Japanese taiko drumming, Chinese martial arts demonstrations and hands-on Asian arts projects for the whole family.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

