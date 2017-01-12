Greg Della, center, Susan Robb (left), and Mike Kozu (right) are arrested during a protest of the Marcos regime in the Philippines. The group, representing the Anti-Martial Law Coalition, briefly occupied the offices of the Philippine Consul General, Mariano Landicho, in downtown Seattle, 1978. Della presented the demands of the group to Landicho, including the immediate lifting of martial law in the Philippines, but, in his words, “He just passed it off and kept saying he had to go to lunch.” (International Examiner, May 1978 issue.) Photo by John Stamets, April 13, 1978. Hiroki Sakamoto

About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by Hiroki Sakamoto