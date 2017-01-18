Letter: Marchers, please consider eating and shopping in the CID Guest Contributor

The following is an open letter to the community from CID community member Jamie Lee.

Many businesses in the CID are concerned about impacts to businesses this weekend—while I support the ideals behind the march and am marching myself, the sheer number of people marching is likely to impact the business community in the CID. Please consider eating and shopping there this week and weekend—it’s Lunar New Year season, and many of the businesses in the CID rely on the revenue from this time of year.

With the uncertainty in this country for many communities, it would be unfortunate to negatively impact the immigrant and refugee businesses in this neighborhood.

Jamie Lee