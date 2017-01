Photo: Affirmation Ceremony at the third annual commemoration of the assassination of Benigno Aquino, Jr., in the Philippines. The young girl at left is Ligaya Domingo, the elder daughter of Silme Domingo, the Filipino-American activist who had been assassinated in 1981 along with his co-worker Gene Viernes. [See more @ 3_129.] Photo by John Stamets, August 22, 1986. Hiroki Sakamoto

