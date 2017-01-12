Photo: Sedfrey Ordonez, Solicitor General of the Philippines, speaks in Seattle at the third annual commemoration of the assassination of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, August 22, 1986. Aquino, an outspoken critic of the Marcos regime, was gunned down at Manila Airport upon returning from a self-imposed exile in the United States. Outrage over his murder contributed to the overthrow of the Marcos government in 1986 and the election to the presidency of Aquino’s wife, Corazon Aquino. [The Aquino’s son, Benigno Aquino III, was elected president of the Phillipines in 2010.] Photo by John Stamets, 1986. Hiroki Sakamoto

