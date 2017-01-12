← Previous Post
Next Post →

Photo: Sedfrey Ordonez, Solicitor General of the Philippines, speaks in Seattle at the third annual commemoration of the assassination of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, August 22, 1986. Aquino, an outspoken critic of the Marcos regime, was gunned down at Manila Airport upon returning from a self-imposed exile in the United States. Outrage over his murder contributed to the overthrow of the Marcos government in 1986 and the election to the presidency of Aquino’s wife, Corazon Aquino. [The Aquino’s son, Benigno Aquino III, was elected president of the Phillipines in 2010.] Photo by John Stamets, 1986.

Hiroki Sakamoto January 12, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Sedfrey Ordonez, Solicitor General of the Philippines, speaks in Seattle at the third annual commemoration of the assassination of Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, August 22, 1986. Aquino, an outspoken critic of the Marcos regime, was gunned down at Manila Airport upon returning from a self-imposed exile in the United States. Outrage over his murder contributed to the overthrow of the Marcos government in 1986 and the election to the presidency of Aquino’s wife, Corazon Aquino. [The Aquino’s son, Benigno Aquino III, was elected president of the Phillipines in 2010.] Photo by John Stamets, 1986.

TAGS » , , , , , , , , ,
POSTED IN » Snapshots In Time
About the author: Hiroki Sakamoto View all posts by

Related »

Greg Della, center, Susan Robb (left), and Mike Kozu (right) are arrested during a protest of the Marcos regime in the Philippines. The group, representing the Anti-Martial Law Coalition, briefly occupied the offices of the Philippine Consul General, Mariano Landicho, in downtown Seattle, 1978. Della presented the demands of the group to Landicho, including the immediate lifting of martial law in the Philippines, but, in his words, “He just passed it off and kept saying he had to go to lunch.” (International Examiner, May 1978 issue.) Photo by John Stamets, April 13, 1978.

Greg Della, center, Susan Robb (left), and Mike Kozu (right) are arrested during a protest of the Marcos regime in the Philippines. The group, representing the Anti-Martial Law Coalition, briefly occupied the offices of the Philippine Consul General, Mariano Landicho, in downtown Seattle, 1978. Della presented the demands of the group to Landicho, including the immediate lifting of martial law in the Philippines, but, in his words, “He just passed it off and kept saying he had to go to lunch.” (International Examiner, May 1978 issue.) Photo by John Stamets, April 13, 1978.

Photo: Affirmation Ceremony at the third annual commemoration of the assassination of Benigno Aquino, Jr., in the Philippines. The young girl at left is Ligaya Domingo, the elder daughter of Silme Domingo, the Filipino-American activist who had been assassinated in 1981 along with his co-worker Gene Viernes. [See more @ 3_129.] Photo by John Stamets, August 22, 1986.

Photo: Affirmation Ceremony at the third annual commemoration of the assassination of Benigno Aquino, Jr., in the Philippines. The young girl at left is Ligaya Domingo, the elder daughter of Silme Domingo, the Filipino-American activist who had been assassinated in 1981 along with his co-worker Gene Viernes. [See more @ 3_129.] Photo by John Stamets, August 22, 1986.

Photo: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple in Olympia was vandalized twice in the spring of 2001. The photo shows one of several statues that were toppled and broken. See also photos 1.151 and 1.152. Photo by David Chesanow, June 10, 2001.

Photo: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple in Olympia was vandalized twice in the spring of 2001. The photo shows one of several statues that were toppled and broken. See also photos 1.151 and 1.152. Photo by David Chesanow, June 10, 2001.

Photo: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple in Olympia was vandalized twice in the spring of 2001. On June 10th the Vietnamese congregation was joined by neighbors and members of other faith communities in a vigil condemning hatred. Photo by David Chesanow, June 10, 2001.

Photo: The Lien Hoa Buddhist Temple in Olympia was vandalized twice in the spring of 2001. On June 10th the Vietnamese congregation was joined by neighbors and members of other faith communities in a vigil condemning hatred. Photo by David Chesanow, June 10, 2001.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.