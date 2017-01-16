← Previous Post
Photo: Shoichiro Katsuno, 105, receives his redress check from the United States government, along with four fellow Japanese American centenarians, October 14, 1990, at the Nisei Veterans Hall in Seattle. Photo by Dean Wong, 1990.

Shoichiro Katsuno, 105, receives his redress check from the United States government, along with four fellow Japanese American centenarians, October 14, 1990, at the Nisei Veterans Hall in Seattle. Katsuno is flanked by his daughter and son-in-law. The hard fought battle for financial compensation for Japanese Americans interned during World War II came to a conclusion when President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988. Along with a check for $20,000, each former internee received a letter of apology. Payments were made in stages, with the oldest survivors receiving the first checks. Activists from Seattle were at the forefront of the redress movement. q.v International Examiner, Vol. 17; No. 20. Photo by Dean Wong, 1990.

