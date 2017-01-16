← Previous Post
Photo: The International Drop-In Center (IDIC) in the 1980s. Photo by Dean Wong, undated.

January 16, 2017
The International Drop-In Center (IDIC) in the 1980s. Officially begun in 1972 as a one-room recreational gathering place for Filipino seniors in the International District, the IDIC has grown to become a multi-service center for seniors of all ethnicities and their families. Today programs are run from headquarters on Beacon Hill. The roots of the IDIC go back to a Catholic priest from the Philippines who co-founded a gospel mission in the ID for elderly men and women from his homeland in 1968. Father Manuel Garcia Ocana passed away in 1995; as co-pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Seattle’s Central District, he was the first Filipino-American to head a Catholic parish in the Pacific Northwest. Photo by Dean Wong, undated.

