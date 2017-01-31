← Previous Post
Photos: MLK celebration and march—’We have the power to make change’

Isaac Liu January 31, 2017 0
Photo by Isaac Liu

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Seattle Celebration Committee held the region-wide Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration with workshops, a rally, and march on January 16, 2017. This year’s event theme is “We have the power to make change” and the organizers call on everybody to continue the call of Dr. King to work nonviolently for racial equality, economic justice, and peace.

