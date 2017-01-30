Position Available: Annual Events & Donor Engagement Manager The International Examiner

ACRS is seeking an Annual Events & Donor Engagement Manager to assist with the planning and implementation of its campaigns and events.

This role is responsible for planning and executing all special events, keeping the event planning on track and on budget. The person in this role will cultivate relationships with donors and potential donors, maintain a fundraising portfolio, participate in community outreach events, and write sponsorship and grant applications.

To learn more about this position, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.