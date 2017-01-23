Position Available: Collaboration and Public Engagement Specialist The International Examiner

Triangle Associates is seeking a Collaboration and Public Engagement Specialist to assist the team with environmental, transportation, and land use projects throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Since 1979, Triangle has provided facilitation, mediation, conflict resolution, public involvement, strategic planning, and other services to federal, state, tribal, and local governments, as well as to private firms, nonprofits, and communities. Triangle promotes a team-oriented working community where employees are encouraged to speak their truth and listen to that of others.

The Collaboration and Public Engagement Specialist will work on public engagement, partnership development, project management, and provide marketing support. The ideal candidate has a background in environmental issues and experience working with underrepresented or marginalized communities, with demonstrated proficiency in applying equity and social justice principles to professional settings.

To learn more about this opportunity, visit iexaminer.org/classifieds.

Triangle is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and welcomes applications from qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, or genetic information.