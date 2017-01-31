← Previous Post

#Resister—January 31, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action

The International Examiner January 31, 2017 0
Tuesday, January 31: Confirmation of US Attorney General Nominee, Jeff Sessions

The President fired the Acting Attorney General last night and installed a new one. You can register your opinion about the permanent nominee with U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray: (202) 224-3121 = Senate Switchboard.

Tuesday, January 31: House Bill 1529 Use of Force; Hearing Room D, JLOB (John L. O’Brien Building)

Attend a hearing in Olympia to consider bill on police use of force.

email your opinion to your state representative; find your rep at: http://app.leg.wa.gov/DistrictFinder/

Wednesday, February 1: 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Shine A Light

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray urges everyone to stand at your door at 7:00 p.m. and “shine a light” for justice, using your cell phone or a candle. And leave a light on through the evening.

Wednesday & Thursday, February 1-2: 6:45 p.m. “All Governments Lie” at Grand Illusion Cinema (University District)

Last showing of new documentary film by independent journalists Amy Goodman (Democracy Now!), Glenn Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill and Matt Taibbi. LA Times calls it a “damning indictment on mainstream media.”

