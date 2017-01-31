← Previous Post
Snapshots in Time: Protestors greet the arrival of the musical “Miss Saigon” at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, March, 1995 Photo by Dean Wong, 1995.

January 31, 2017
Protestors greet the arrival of the musical “Miss Saigon” at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, March, 1995. Organized by the Asian and Pacific Islander Women’s Network, the protest targeted Asian stereotypes and the perceived romanticizing of the exploitation of women in this reworking of the Madame Butterfly story set in Vietnam. The award-winning show continues to be the target of criticism during its many revivals, including a 2005 production in Seattle at the Fifth Avenue. Protests may be eclipsed by the spectacle of an actual helicopter landing on stage in many productions. Photo by Dean Wong, 1995.

