Terratopia: Why Chinese landscape? Fred Wong

Terratopia: The Chinese Landscape in Painting and Film is on view at the Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park through February 26, 2017.

The second exhibition organized by Curator of Chinese Art Ping Foong “juxtaposes classical Chinese works … mostly works on paper or silk—with a film by contemporary artist Yang Fudong, The Seven Intellectuals in a Bamboo Forest. Together, the works demonstrate the ways that landscape serves as a metaphor for human emotion and endures as a subject of artistic, philosophical, and environmental reflection from the third to the 21st century,” according to the Seattle Art Museum website.

The small number of 26 works that span the centuries also range in various media from film, painting, calligraphy, scholar’s objects, and ritual objects. Dr. Foong carefully chooses objects that cover a wide range of meanings that landscape can take on in Chinese art. The layout and design of the exhibit is again superb, as in Dr. Foong’s previous show. There is just enough space to breathe, to spend time, to have a comfortable experience with the object in front of you. Dr. Foong writes very informative and insightful texts that capture the essence of each piece, and how landscape is central to it. I also really appreciate the translations of the texts when they appear in the works.

What might help viewers new to Chinese art is more simple information about how a Chinese audience interacts with works of art, especially the classical works. Landscape to Chinese art, like the human figure to western art, is the first, most important subject/motif, for expression. It takes on infinite meanings, symbolisms, allusions, variations, moods, and stories. The Chinese see nature and landscape as the life force; they worship its power and generosity; they feel both a separateness from it and an intimacy with it.

In art, Chinese painting and calligraphy are meant for viewing and appreciation on a single occasion, and not meant for long term display (or decoration) as Western works of art often end up being. An album of paintings is viewed in an intimate fashion, on a table, and handled. A handscroll (long horizontal format) painting is unrolled a few feet at a time, from right to left, and the viewer travels through the landscape led by the pathways, waterways, mountains, or clouds in the painting. Also the viewer reads the titles or introductory or ending texts (if any) of the scrolls to know more about the state of mind of the artist, the context behind the creation of the piece, and even comments from past viewers. After viewing and sometimes conversations with friends about the painting, the viewer probably puts it away in its storage box until the next occasion that moves them to bring the work out again. Similarly a hanging scroll (tall vertical format) is hung for an occasion to honor a guest, for a seasonal event, or just at a moment’s whim.

Chinese art is also often an art of subtlety. It requires the viewer to slow down, and have an imaginary conversation with the artist. The viewer often spends a lot of time with the art object. He or she appreciates it as an object of contemplation, of inspiration. A painting can inspire spontaneous conversation, or inspire a new painting, poem, and/or calligraphy.

So if you are new to viewing Chinese art, spend some time with one or two of the pieces. Savor the stories and sentiments the artist is sharing. Let the explanatory texts guide you. Treat it like eating an ethnic food for the first time. It is a new exciting adventure. Let’s take a brief look at the roles landscape play in some of the objects in the exhibit.

The bronze Cosmic Mirror and Hill Jar are objects of protection, ritual, ceremony, and the landscape motifs depict sacred places of magic.

The Model of a Fantastic Rock and Landscape Rock for the Scholar’s Table are objects of contemplation or imaginative play. They spur on the imagination, whether to Daoist magic or to new creative activities like painting.

The handscroll painting Wangchuan Villa recalls the beautiful and famous retreat of a model scholar, the high minded and virtuous Wang Wei who withdrew from the “world” to this peaceful villa. As we view the painting, we too can momentarily “escape the dusty world.” Two other pieces recall a story of a care-free time or place: Chen Fu’s The Orchid Pavilion Gathering and Xiao Yuncong’s Seeking the Ford.

Many paintings and calligraphy are presented as gifts. Wang Jianzhang’s Isles of the Immortals on a Spring Morning may allude to immortality, and thus, a good wish for longevity. Shen Yinmo’s Pair of Calligraphic Couplets in Five-character Verse shares a sentiment between two friends: a longing for home and easier times.

Some works are intensely personal. To a 21st century viewer, the perspectives and compositions in Shao Mi’s Landscape of a Numinous Realm may seem very tame and nothing unusual. To an early 17th century viewer, these pictures depict strange, mysterious landscapes and scenes. Shao Mi offers up: “As a hermit, I find this [painting] a joyous aspect of an otherwise unhappy existence. This album, having been done after drinking and by lamplight, is not worthy of being seen by a sober man.” We get a picture of drinking alone, and of the creative act of painting to drown one’s sorrows.

The three 20th twenty paintings share a common theme of experimentation with Western/Chinese/Global art ideas, while still treasuring the expressive use of brush and ink, and the powerful connotations of landscape to the Chinese artists and viewers. In Ch’u Ko’s Mountain in Motion, one may see an expressive vision like Paul Klee’s. In Liu Guosong’s The Purity of Snow, one may see the gestures like those of the abstract expressionist Robert Motherwell.

Yang Fudong’s film, Seven Intellectuals in a Bamboo Forest, may be a fitting conclusion to the Terratopia exhibit and its sampling of landscape in Chinese art. The contemporary artist Yang Fudong can readily sample any and all global art ideas. Yet, Yang chooses the famous Seven Worthies of the Bamboo Grove, ideals of moral integrity from 3rd century China, and re-cast them as flawed movie characters in the 21st century in urban, rural, and natural settings. If there is a truth to the Chinese view of landscape, it may be that when we immerse ourselves in a landscape, we become it. In the landscape settings of Huangshan (Yellow Mountains), as the seven intellectuals move through this place that seems to defy time, they are moved to contemplate and reflect on their pasts, and imagine their future.