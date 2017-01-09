The IE’s 2017 Northwest Guide to Lunar New Year The International Examiner

OCA—GREATER SEATTLE

2017 Golden Circle Awards

Thursday, February 2

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Joy Palace Restaurant

6030 MLK Jr. Way S

Seattle, WA 98118

This year’s Golden Circle Award honorees include Van Sar, Velma Veloria, Ron and Lynette Consego, and the Tsutakawa family. OCA members: $26. Non-members: $50. Table of 10: $260. Contact Siyuan Liu at lius27@uw.edu for more information.

* * *

AAJA

Lunar New Year Banquet

Saturday, Januar y 21

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

China Harbor Restaurant

2040 Westlake Ave. N.

Seattle, WA 98109

Ring in the year of the Rooster with Seattle Chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association’s annual banquet. There will be live performances as well as a silent auction. Proceeds of the auction will benefit the chapter’s general fund.

All ages welcome. It is not necessary to be Asian or a journalist to attend. Discounted pre-sale tickets will be available until January 20 at 11:59 p.m. After that, tickets will be $40 for members, $50 for non-members, and $25 for students. There is free parking in front of the restaurant. For tickets, visit http://aajalny2017.bpt.me.

* * *

UWAJIMAYA

The following event happens at Uwajimaya locations in Seattle, Renton, Bellevue, and Beaverton.

Lunar New Year Sale & Red Envelope Giveaway

January 18 to January 31, 2016

Presenting family and friends with red envelopes containing lucky money is a tradition of Lunar New Year. In honor of Lunar New Year, Uwajimaya will be handing out lucky red envelopes to customers who spend $30 or more (limit one per person, per day and while supplies last) during its Lunar New Year Sale. Open your lucky red envelope to reveal your special prize.

* * *

United States Postal Service

First issuing of the Forever Rooster Stamp

Thursday, January 5, 2017

11:30 a.m.

Wing Luke Museum

719 South King Street

Seattle, WA 98104

Free for the public, including admission to the museum

Special presentation for the tenth of twelve stamps celebrating the lunar new year. In attendance will be Greg G. Graves of the united States Postal Service, Yibo Lu of the Chinese Radio Seattle’s CRS Office, Beth Takekawa of the Wing Luke Museum, Ron Chew of Chew Communications, and Assunta Ng of the Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly. The event occurs on the first free Thursday for the Wing Luke Museum.

* * *

INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES

ICHS Lunar New Year 5K

Sunday, February 26, 2017

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Shoreline Interurban Trail

$30 before February 25 / $40 Race day

For seniors 60 to 69: $25 before February 25

Registration is free for children 12 and under and seniors over 70.

Online registration closes on February 25 at 3pm

Take part in ICHS’s Lunar New Year 5K run/walk on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Shoreline Interurban Trail. Register at https://www.ichs.com/make-a-gift/lunar-new-year-5k-registration/.

Schedule:

8:00 a.m. – Registration begins

9:15 a.m. – Welcome and pre-race briefing

9:30 a.m. – Runners begin

9:35 a.m. – Walkers and leashed pets begin

10:30 a.m. – Announcement of winners

* * *

CHINATOWN/INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

Seattle’s Annual Lunar New Year Festival

Saturday, January 21, 2017

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Hing Hay Park

423 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

Admission Free

$3 food walk

The Chinatown/International District Lunar New Year Festival encompasses a little bit of all Asian cultures—Chinese lion dances, dances from the Philippines, China, and other countries, Taiko drumming from Japan, and even a bit of Bollywood might be in the mix. Equally as diverse is the delicious range of foods available for tasting. Chinatown-International District restaurants usually open their doors for Lunar New Year and offer affordable tastes of select menu items. The sixth annual Children’s parade and costume contest will be at 1:30 p.m. so kids can show off their best cultural New Year’s outfit. More information at http://cidbia.org/events/lunar-new-year/.

* * *

ASIAN PACIFIC CULTURAL CENTER

19th Annual New Year Celebration

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Programs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall

2727 E.D Street, Tacoma, WA 98421

Free admission

This year’s event celebrates Guam and there will be over 70 booths of food, drinks, cultural arts, retail booths, games, and crafts from Asian Pacific countries.

* * *

SEATTLE CENTER

Tet Festival: Vietnamese Lunar New Year

Saturday, January 21, 2017 and Sunday January 22, 2017

305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Vietnam through live performances, hands-on activities, foods, crafts, games, martial arts, and a lively marketplace. The Lunar New Year Celebration welcomes the return of spring and chases out evil spirits with the traditional roaring lion dance and the crackle of firecrackers. Revisit one thousand years of Vietnamese history at this festive New Year celebration. Presented by Tết in Seattle. For more information, visit tetinseattle.org.

* * *

THE GREATER SEATTLE CHINESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Celebrating the Year of the Rooster

Thursday, February 9, 2017

China Harbor Restaurant

2040 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Individual ticket $65 before February 1, $75 after February 1

Corporate table: $1,000

It will be a night filled with good food, networking, and new friends. Learn about the Chamber’s review of 2015 and goals for 2016. Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at seattlechinesechamber.org or by calling 206-552-0818.

More events to be listed online at iexaminer.org and in the next issue. Please send your events to editor@iexaminer.org.