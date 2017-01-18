Womxn’s March: Make sure Little Saigon, CID businesses not hurt by an event meant to empower them Guest Contributor

The following is an open letter to the community from Viet-Wah Group vice president Leeching Tran.

Dear friends,

This Saturday is the Womxn’s March on Seattle, an event that may draw as many as 50,000 people to unite for equality and social justice.

This Saturday is also the weekend before Lunar New Year, the biggest shopping day for Viet Wah and many other small local businesses in Little Saigon and the International District. This is a time when families are shopping and visiting the neighborhood to prepare for the most important holiday of the year.

The march is passing through the neighborhood by going down S Jackson Street, the street where our store and numerous other small businesses are located. Access to these businesses will be disrupted mid-day on a busy weekend anywhere from a few hours to possibly half the day and sales are going to take a huge hit.

So if you’re marching (or even if you’re not), consider stopping by some of these businesses before or after the march to shop and eat. Come by in the evening, or come on Sunday, or better yet, keep coming back and supporting them throughout the rest of the year too!

Let’s all help make sure that these businesses (most of which are owned by minorities) are not hurt by an event that is meant to empower them. Thanks for your support!

Leeching Tran