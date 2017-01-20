← Previous Post
Next Post →

Womxn’s March on Seattle takes place this weekend

The International Examiner January 20, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The Womxn’s March on Seattle is passing through the neighborhood by going down S Jackson Street, the street where many small businesses are located. • Photo by Anakin Fung

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, Seattle will march in solidarity with the national Women’s March on Washington D.C. The Womxn’s March on Seattle invites people of all gender identities, ethnicities, ages, abilities, religions, and sexual orientations to come participate in this event.

The silent march is based upon the 1963 March on Washington and serves as a catalyst for people to connect with marginalized groups. Participants will meet at Judkins Park (2150 S. Norman St., Seattle, WA 98144).

The route designated for the march coincides with the most important business day of the year for many small minority owned businesses in Little Saigon and the CID. CID community member Jamie Lee, in an open letter to the community, said, “…The sheer number of people marching is likely to impact the business community in the CID. Please consider eating and shopping there this week and weekend…”

For more news stories, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » News
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

Undocumented Immigrants: What does it mean for Seattle to be a sanctuary and welcoming city?

Undocumented Immigrants: What does it mean for Seattle to be a sanctuary and welcoming city?

Opinion: Community efforts key during uncertain state of immigration policy

Opinion: Community efforts key during uncertain state of immigration policy

Honest Elections Initative: Democracy vouchers in mailboxes this month

Honest Elections Initative: Democracy vouchers in mailboxes this month

Fish for the American Dream: Vietnamese American family shares the ohana spirit with Seattle at GoPoké

Fish for the American Dream: Vietnamese American family shares the ohana spirit with Seattle at GoPoké

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.