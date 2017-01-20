Womxn’s March on Seattle takes place this weekend The International Examiner

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, Seattle will march in solidarity with the national Women’s March on Washington D.C. The Womxn’s March on Seattle invites people of all gender identities, ethnicities, ages, abilities, religions, and sexual orientations to come participate in this event.

The silent march is based upon the 1963 March on Washington and serves as a catalyst for people to connect with marginalized groups. Participants will meet at Judkins Park (2150 S. Norman St., Seattle, WA 98144).

The route designated for the march coincides with the most important business day of the year for many small minority owned businesses in Little Saigon and the CID. CID community member Jamie Lee, in an open letter to the community, said, “…The sheer number of people marching is likely to impact the business community in the CID. Please consider eating and shopping there this week and weekend…”