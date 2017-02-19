← Previous Post
Announcement: CRY Holi festival of colors raises funds for underserved children

The International Examiner February 19, 2017 0
Photo of last year’s Holi festival. Photo from CRY Holi website.

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and also equality symbolized by people throwing colored powder or colored water at one another. A common saying heard during Holi is bura na mano, Holi hai (“Don’t feel offended, it’s Holi”).

Hosted by CRY Seattle, the event raises funds for under-served children. CRY America is a partner organization of CRY (Child Rights and You) in the USA and was established in 2003. CRY America focuses on child rights.

This year, the Holi festival will take place at Crossroads Bellevue on March 11 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets for the event here.

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

