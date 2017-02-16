Announcement: Department of Neighborhoods Hiring Bilingual Contractors for Community Outreach The International Examiner

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is contracting part-time Community Liaisons to do outreach and engagement work for the City, elevating the voices of underserved communities.

Community Liaisons should be articulate or fluent in Cantonese, Cham, Hmong, Laotian, Mandarin, Mien, or Toisanese. Having ties in one of these communities and understanding community issues will help the City of Seattle connect with and better serve API residents.

Community Liaisons work to bring historically underserved populations, including immigrants and refugees, into City decision-making processes. Liaisons perform important roles as facilitators, translators, and experts on community concerns. They help deliver feedback from the community to the City, and get the word out about City resources available to the community.

If you are interested in applying, please email DON_Liaison@seattle.gov or call (206) 684-0464.

For more information, visit www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/community-liaisons.