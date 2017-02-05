Announcement: Equity rally for better funded education to take place in Olympia The International Examiner

On February 20, Equity in Education Coalition will rally in Olympia, hold a press conference, and meet with elected officials to fight for a fully funded education system and other state services, including affordable housing, health care, transportation, clean air and water, and reliable food sources. With regards to Senate Bill 5607, publicly distributed on Saturday, January 28, the ECC stated they signed in support of the concept of transitioning the prototypical model currently being used in Washington State to fund education to a Student Centric Locally Controlled Funding Formula. However, the ECC said they could not give their full support due to unanswered questions about the proposal.

The rally will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Capitol steps. For more information, contact info@eec-wa.org.