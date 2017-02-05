← Previous Post

Announcement: Equity rally for better funded education to take place in Olympia

The International Examiner February 5, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

On February 20, Equity in Education Coalition will rally in Olympia, hold a press conference, and meet with elected officials to fight for a fully funded education system and other state services, including affordable housing, health care, transportation, clean air and water, and reliable food sources. With regards to Senate Bill 5607, publicly distributed on Saturday, January 28, the ECC stated they signed in support of the concept of transitioning the prototypical model currently being used in Washington State to fund education to a Student Centric Locally Controlled Funding Formula. However, the ECC said they could not give their full support due to unanswered questions about the proposal.

The rally will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Capitol steps. For more information, contact info@eec-wa.org.

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.