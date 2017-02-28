Announcement: JCCCW’s 9th Annual Tomodachi Luncheon to honor Moriguchi Family The International Examiner

The 9th Annual Tomodachi Luncheon will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion as the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington (JCCCW) and honor the history, legacy, and public service of the Moriguchi Family.

Established in 1928 by the Moriguchi Family, Uwajimaya has been cornerstone to sharing and promoting Japanese culture and heritage to the broader Seattle community through food, products, and events. Uwajimaya is more than just a grocery store, but also an iconic Seattle business that is popular among locals and tourists alike.

In addition to honoring the contributions of the Moriguchi Family, the JCCCW’s annual luncheon will bring together new and existing members of the community to help support and secure the existence of the Cultural Center and its programs. This is a community fundraising event that features entertainment, speeches from community leaders and celebrities, the presentation of the Tomodachi Award, and a speech from the Moriguchi Family.

Register by March 3 for early-bird tickets that are $50 per person. Tickets will be $75 per person on March 4. Register and RSVP here.

If you have any questions, please email to tomodachirsvp@jcccw.org.

