Announcement: Kin On Offering Bilingual Basic Computer Classes for Seniors

The International Examiner February 1, 2017 0
Kin On is offering a series of bilingual English/Chinese classes for elders. The focus of these classes is to teach introductory computer skills, including basic computer use, navigating Windows 10, using internet browsers, searching with Google, setting up an email account, and using Skype.

Classes are on the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Kin On Community Center. Participating in the series or taking a single class is free for members. For non-members, series participation is $30 and dropping in for a single class is $7.

To sign up or learn more, contact healthyliving@kinon.org or call (206) 556-2237.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

