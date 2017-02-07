← Previous Post

Announcement: Public Safety Coordinator position now open for applications

The International Examiner February 7, 2017 0
Photo by Joe Mabel.

In November, the city council added funding for a public safety coordinator position in the Chinatown-International District. The public safety coordinator will act as a community liaison with the city and serve as co-chair of the C-ID Steering Committee formed in response to the C-ID Public Safety Task Force recommendations.

The position is generally autonomous, but will work collaboratively with public, private, and nonprofit partners and will especially rely on community organizations for their knowledge in specific program areas.

To view an application, visit scidpda.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/psc-job-description.pdf. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume to pscrecruitment@scidpda.onmicrosoft.com.

The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

