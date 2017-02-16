Announcement: Sheng-Yen Lu Foundation Offers Scholarships to Recent Immigrants, Regardless of Status The International Examiner

The Sheng-Yen Lu Foundation’s Lotus Scholarship Program provides scholarships to recently immigrated students in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. The scholarship is $1,500 per year, and is renewable for up to 4 years.

The purpose of the Lotus Scholars Program is to give financial assistance to immigrant and refugee students, regardless of immigration status, pursuing post-secondary education.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be attending a high school in King, Pierce, or Snohomish county and be due to graduate in June 2017

Have immigrated to the United States during high school or after June 15, 2013

Be planning to attend a community college, university, technical or trade school

Be enrolled in ESL/ELL classes during high school

Have participated or enrolled in a college prep program such as AVID, Seattle Education Access or College Access Now

Continue to participate and/or enroll in college prep, persistence or support programs during college career

Be available for an in person or virtual (e.g. Skype) interview in April 2017

Completed applications must be postmarked no later than March 15, 2017. Students can also apply online. Selected candidates will be scheduled for an interview in April 2017, and notifications will be sent out in early May 2017.

For questions about the application, please contact Rachel Allen at programs@sylfoundation.org or (425) 590-9580.