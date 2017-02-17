Announcement: Susan Quimpo discusses Marcos dictatorship and Duterte’s “drug war” The International Examiner

Susan Quimpo, author of “Subversive Lives,” will speak at two locations about her family’s story during the Marcos dictatorship. The first event will take place on Tuesday, February 21 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the University of Washington, Communications Building Room 226. The second event will be on Wednesday, February 22 from 6:00 – 7:40 pm at the Filipino Community Center (5740 Martin Luther King Way South).

Quimpo will also speak about the current Filipino people’s struggle under the Duterte administration, the “drug war,” and the Marcos’ family efforts to regain power in the Philippines.