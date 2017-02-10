Announcement: UW Asian Student Commission to hold Asian Identity Week The International Examiner

Asian Identity Week is a time for Asian/Asian American students at the UW to discover, express, and celebrate their identity through a week-long series of free events.

PART 1: Open Mic Nights: “Our Narratives”

When and where: Monday 2/27, Tuesday 2/28, and Wednesday 3/1: 5-7PM at Ethnic Cultural Theater

“Our Narratives” features student voices in the forms of poetry, spoken word, song, dance, and more. The stories and experiences of students will be highlighted through 3 open mic nights, each focused on a specific region of Asia: the Desi (South Asian), Southeast Asian, Asian/Asian American.

To sign-up as a performer: http://tinyurl.com/ASCOpenMic

PART 2: Community Night

When and where: Thursday 3/2: 5-8PM at the wǝɫǝbʔaltxʷ Intellectual House

Engage with community members and discover opportunities to work with local non-profits and organizations in Seattle’s Asian/Asian American community and beyond.

PART 3: Asian Identity Night: “Our Experiences” Banquet

When and where: Friday 3/3: 5-7PM at HUB Lyceum

The ASC team is excited to bring back Asian Identity Night: a student banquet celebrating Asian/Asian American identity through performances, guest speakers, FREE food, and more.

Come experience and engage in conversations on the diversity of UW’s Asian/Asian American community, the challenges and unique experiences others have faced growing up as “Asian”, and enjoy the free food.

RSVP on the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/753062334859189/