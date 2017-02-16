Announcement: Viet Thanh Nguyen Discusses ‘The Refugees’ at The Seattle Public Library Feb. 24 The International Examiner

The following announcement is from The Seattle Public Library:

Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Sympathizer,” Viet Thanh Nguyen, will talk about his new collection of stories that explores immigration, identity, love and family from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 1, Microsoft Auditorium, 206-386-4636.

Library events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Parking in the Central Library garage will be available for $6 after 5 p.m.

The stories in “The Refugees” are a testament to the dreams and hardships of immigration. The book explores situations that include a young Vietnamese refugee who suffers profound culture shock when he comes to live with two gay men in San Francisco; a woman whose husband is suffering from dementia and starts to confuse her for a former lover; a girl living in Ho Chi Minh City whose older half-sister comes back from America having seemingly accomplished everything she never will; and more.

Nguyen was born in Vietnam and raised in America. He is the author of the best-selling and award-winning novel “The Sympathizer.” He is also the author of the nonfiction books “Nothing Ever Dies” and “Race and Resistance.” He is a critic-at-large for the Los Angeles Times and teaches English and American Studies and Ethnicity at the University of Southern California. Nguyen lives in Los Angeles.

This event is supported by The Seattle Public Library Foundation, author series sponsor Gary Kunis, and media sponsor The Seattle Times and presented in partnership with The Elliott Bay Book Co. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask a Librarian.