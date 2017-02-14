Announcement: Wing Luke Museum to open new exhibit, ‘Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner’ The International Examiner

On February 17, 2017, The Wing will open a new exhibit, Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner, which through the artwork of Roger Shimomura and the poetry of Lawrence Matsuda, explores the historic and contemporary issues of racism, discrimination and human rights. On Thursday, February 16, at 6 p.m. there will be an opening reception for the exhibit, open to the public.

On Saturday, February 18, from 4-5:30 p.m. there will be an opportunity to meet with the artists and listen to a poetry reading. Meet Roger Shimomura and Lawrence Matsuda as they examine their works that interpret and reflect on the incarceration of Japanese American during WWII, and relate them to contemporary times. A book signing will be available after the event. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for members.

The Year of Remembrance exhibit will be on display through February 11, 2018. The exhibit’s goal is to educate and prevent injustice from happening again to other American groups who are ethnically, religiously or racially different.

For more info about the exhibit, visit wingluke.org/year-remembrance