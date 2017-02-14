← Previous Post

Clean Air Report: January starts off the year with mostly “good” air quality

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency February 14, 2017 0
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has been conducting a study of near-road pollution levels in the Chinatown/International District, centered on a new monitoring site at 10th and Weller. This graph shows the air quality of the neighborhood in January 2017. • Graph by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

January’s Review

This January we mostly had “good” air quality at our Chinatown-International District air monitor. Six days measured in the “moderate” category, mostly due to little wind and rain to blow away the air pollution.
Air pollution in the neighborhood mainly comes from cars and trucks. Breathing high levels of air pollution can lead to heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and more.

Did you know?

Over 13,000 cars and trucks drive through the Chinatown-International District neighborhood every day along South Jackson Street. South Dearborn Street averages even more – 22,000 vehicles per day.

Visit pscleanair.org for a daily air quality forecast.

Community an important part of air quality study, future dialogue

