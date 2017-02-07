Comic: Pirate Treasure by Tatiana Gill Tatiana Gill

In October 2016, the Seattle/King County Clinic provided free medical, dental and vision care to 4,492 patients over four days. This giant free clinic is produced by 3,947 volunteers who donate their time to provide a full range of free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and vulnerable populations.

This year, a dozen comics journalists attended the Clinic and collected patient stories to illustrate the need in the community and what’s driving people to a free clinic. The project is supported by Public Health—Seattle & King County and the Seattle Center Foundation to promote public discussion about health disparities and the challenges people face in accessing health care every day.