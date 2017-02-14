Day of Remembrance: 75th Anniversary events The International Examiner

February 19, 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. The order, signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1942, allowed the incarceration of approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans. The first Day of Remembrance was held in 1979 at the Washington State Fair Grounds in Puyallup, according to an essay by Jennifer Ott on Historylink.org. The day is officially recognized by Washington state as a day to remember civil liberties. This year numerous organizations will be holding events to recognize and remember the signing. Below is a calendar of events happening in and around the Seattle area.

Japanese American Citizens League

Day of Remembrance at the State Capitol

Wednesday, February 15

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (By Bus 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

State Capitol Building, Olympia

Free, RSVP at toshikograce@gmail.com

This year the Washington State House of Representatives will be observing the Day of Remembrance on Wednesday, February 15th in the House Chambers of the State Capitol in Olympia. Attendees will meet with their Senators and Representatives in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of EO 9066.

Seattle JACL will be chartering a bus to transport all interested attendees to and from the state capitol. We will be meeting at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave. S. Seattle, WA 98144, at 8:00 a.m. The bus will depart promptly at 8:15, returning at around 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon. Joining the bus ride is not required.

This event is 100% free to attend. Snacks and lunch will be provided in Olympia.

For questions and to RSVP please email Seattle JACL board member Toshiko Hasegawa at toshikograce@gmail.com

Schedule:

7:45 A.M. – Bus arrive

8:00 – Passengers arrive

8:15 – Bus departs Blaine

9:30 – Bus arrives in Olympia

9:45 – Arrive in House Chambers

10:00 – House Floor Session, including color guard, prayer, resolution, and speeches

10:45 – Democratic and Republican Caucus introductions

12:00 P.M. – Lunch in the House Rules Room

1:00 – Group photo/Conclusion

1:30 – Board Bus

1:45 – Bus departs Olympia

3:00 – Bus returns to Blaine

Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific Experience

“Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner”

Thursday, February 16

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

719 South King Street, Seattle, WA

This exhibit features poetry by Lawrence Matsuda and art by Roger Shimomura. They explore historic and contemporary issues of racism, discrimination and human rights. Free, RSVPs encouraged to rsvp@wingluke.org.

University of Washington

The Holocaust and Japanese American Connections: How Could Concentration Camps Happen?

Saturday, February 18

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

University of Washington

Kane Hall, Room 120

The lecturers will discuss the conditions in Europe and America which led to the creation of concentration camps. The lecture features Dee Simon, the Baral Family Executive Director at the Holocaust Center for Humanity, Professor Lorraine Bannai from the Seattle University School of Law, and Dr. Tetsu Kashima of the University of Washington. The lecture is the first of a series of events connecting the Holocaust to Japanese American Incarceration.

The event was created through partnerships between the Holocaust Center for Humanity, the Nisei Veterans Committee, the Consulate General of Japan, and the Department of American Ethnic Studies of the University of Washington. This event, which honors the Day of Remembrance, is co-sponsored by the Seattle Japanese American Citizens League.

A reception will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Walker-Ames Room on the second floor of Kane Hall following the Day of Remembrance event.

Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial

Service and Community Day

Sunday, February 19

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial

4192 Eagle Harbor Dr. NE

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Free

The Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial is hosting a day of service to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. Inspired by the unique legacy of a community that welcomed their Japanese American friends and neighbors home after World War II, the Memorial asks for volunteers to offer landscaping maintenance and improvements to the National Historic Site for the March 30 commemoration of the first forced removal of Japanese Americans on the West Coast during WWII. Please wear appropriate work clothing, gloves and bring your own gardening tools.

Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee

Day of Remembrance Taiko Concert

Sunday, February 19

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Concert begins at 1:00 p.m.

Seattle University—Pigott Auditorium,

901 12th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98122

Ticket Price: $20 General Admission. $10 for students with identification.

The Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee and Seattle University are holding their annual taiko concert to benefit youth and elder scholarships for the 15th annual Minidoka Pilgrimage to the Minidoka Incarceration Camp in Idaho. Tickets are available online at http://dor2017.eventbrite.com, at the International Student Center of Seattle University in the James C. Pigott Pavilion, and day-of at the Paccar Atrium. Parking is complimentary at Seattle University’s Broadway Garage. For more information, visit Minidoka Pilgrimage webpage.

Seattle Public Library

Never Again

Sunday, February 19

2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fisher Pavilion

305 Harrison Street

Seattle,WA 98109

Free to the public, seating is limited

The Seattle Public Library will host a dialogue between Tom Ikeda, executive director of Densho, and Arsalan Bukhari, executive director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)-Washington State. Ikeda and Bukhari will discuss the connections between the incarceration of Japanese Americans and American Muslims as well as provide resources to prevent discrimination and harassment of American Muslims.

The event is hosted in partnership with Densho, CAIR-Washington State, and the ACLU of Washington State. Rep. Pramila Jayapal will be attending and making brief remarks. The Elliott Bay Book Co. will be selling books at the event. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Reserved seating for Japanese Americans who were incarcerated or who served during World War II and their families is available. Email info@densho.org to let them know you’re attending so that we can reserve space for you.

If you can’t attend in person, a live streaming of the event is available at Densho Facebook page beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST on February 19.

Day of Remembrance Vigil

Sunday, February 19

4:30 p.m. to 5:00p.m.

Japanese American Remembrance Garden

Seattle University

901 12th Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Free and open to the public

As a collaborative effort between many Japanese American organizations, a candlelight vigil will be held at Seattle University following the end of the Minidoka Pilgrimage’s Taiko Fundraiser. This candlelight vigil will be to show that as a community, Japanese Americans stand in solidarity with Muslim Americans and all those facing discrimination and targeting by our administration.

Speakers will include Seattle JACL President Sarah Baker as well as representatives from Nisei Veterans Committee, religious leaders, and Seattle University Ministry.

Steve Griggs Music

Panama Hotel Jazz

Sunday, February 19

7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Japanese Community Cultural Center of Washington

1414 S Weller St

Seattle, WA 98144

Free

The Steve Griggs Ensemble will be performing free jazz, this time at the Japanese Community Cultural Center of Washington, to remember the signing of Executive Order 9066. This is a series of performances commissioned by a 4Culture Historic Site Specific grant and funded in part by the National Park Service Japanese American Confinement Sites grant and the Earshot Jazz Society of Seattle. This is the last of the performances after over two and a half years under the current funding.

The Steve Griggs Ensemble includes saxophonist Steve Griggs, trumpeter Jay Thomas, vibraphonist Susan Pascal, guitarist Milo Petersen, and bassist Phil Sparks. For the February 19 performance, trombonist Chris Amemiya is substituting for Jay Thomas.

Densho

“Why were Japanese Americans Incarcerated during World War II and Why Does it Matter Today?”

Monday, February 20

12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Wheelock Student Center

Rasmussen Rotunda

University of Puget Sound, Tacoma

Free, Bring your own lunch.

Tom Ikeda, executive director of Densho, speaks about Executive Order 9066 and its implications for today’s presidential executive orders and anti-Muslim policies. More information available on the University of Puget Sound event page.

Neely Mansion and King County Library System

Bookmarks and Landmarks

Saturday, March 18

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Neely Mansion

12303 SE Auburn-Black Diamond Road

Auburn, WA 98092

Free, Registration required

Read Thin Wood Walls by David Patneaude, then discuss the book with its author. Sample a Japanese treat and tour the mansion’s newly restored Japanese Bathhouse.

Please bring a copy of the book. Registration open at King County Library System website.

Metropolitan King County Council

Proclamation ceremony recognizing the 75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066

Tuesday, February 21

1:30p.m.

Council Chambers – 10th floor of the King County Courthouse

516 Third Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

The County will issue a proclamation marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066. The Council invites the public to the event to observe and reflect upon the anniversary.

Ninth Circuit Civics Contest

“Not to Be Forgotten: Legal Lessons of the Japanese Internment” essay contest

Deadline: April 16, 2017

Open to high school students in Western states and Pacific Islands; essay or video formats. Cash prizes: $2,000, $1,000 and $500. More information available at http://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest/

* * *

Below is a calendar media airing to recognize the signing of Executive Order 9066.

KING5 TV: “Prisoners in Their Own Land”

Monday-Friday, February 13-17

6:30 p.m.

Each night this week, anchor, Lori Matsukawa interviews local Japanese Americans who were incarcerated 75 years ago. More information and videos available on the King5 website.

George Takei’s Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen

National Movie Screening on February 19.

A number of theaters will host screenings of Allegiance, a musical about the Japanese American Incarceration. This in an encore screening for the film as a commemoration for the Day of Remembrance. More information including screening locations and tickets is available at the Allegiance musical website.

KUOW 94.9 FM: “Reflections on Japanese Internment, 75 Years Later”

Bill Radke talks with writer and Humanities Washington speaker Mayumi Tsutakawa, including her own personal connection to EO 9066 and how it can help educate about modern prejudices. Visit https://goo.gl/aWmM7L.

Bill Radke speaks with author Frank Abe about his documentary film, Conscience and the Constitution. Visit https://goo.gl/WZGe6J.

This calendar has been lightly edited from the print version