Snapshots in Time: Local Thais participate in a Buddhist ceremony to commemorate the 100th day since King Rama IX’s passing. The popular ruler, also known as King Bhumibol Adulyadej, passed away on October 13, 2016. King Bhumibol was the longest reigning monarch in Thai history, serving as Thailand’s head of state for over 70 years. Photo by P. Leephan-Williams, January 21, 2017. The International Examiner

About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by The International Examiner The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.