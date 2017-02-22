Masao: A Nisei Soldier’s Secret and Heroic Role in World War II The International Examiner

On Saturday, February 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Nisei Veterans Committee Memorial Hall (1212 So. King St Seattle) will be hosting author Sandra Vea’s book titled, Masao: A Nisei Soldier’s Secret and Heroic Role in World War II, an unknown true story at their monthly Speakers Series. Alan Abe and Michael Abe, the sons of Masao, along with the author, Sandra Vea, will be speaking about Masao’s complicated and heroic life.

For 30 years, Masao Abe couldn’t speak of his secret and heroic role in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service (M.I.S.) during World War II as he fought on the front lines in the South Pacific. Vea interviewed Masao for three years and after his death on August 6, 2013, she continued researching the M.I.S. for the next two years. This book chronicles Mr. Abe’s life from the time he was born in San Bernardino, California in 1916. Masao was sent to Japan at the age of 7 and finished high school in Japan. Shortly after graduation he was sent back to the United States to work at his uncle’s grocery store but was drafted into the U.S. Army just three months before Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

Eventually, Masao was sent to Camp Savage to the Military Intelligence Service Language School to study Japanese military tactics and interrogation techniques. He was then assigned to the 81st Infantry, 321st Regiment and was sent to the South Pacific where his division was the first wave of US soldiers to land at the Palauan island of Anguar. The MIS soldiers were embedded in the U.S. Army and worked intelligence, but the American G.I.’s didn’t really know who they were, so Masao had two body guards to protect him from the Japanese soldiers as well as his fellow American soldiers.

On the island of Pelelieu, Masao was on patrol to flush out Japanese soldiers but was shot by a Japanese sniper. This combat injury would earn him a Purple Heart and later, he was awarded three Bronze Stars for his involvement in combat battles and for meritorious service while on three islands in the South Pacific. Decades after the war ended, Masao received the nation’s highest civilian honor for his service in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service—the Congressional Gold Medal.

“It is said that war is a means to political ends – Sandra Vea captures how innocent civilians and individual soldiers, like Masao Abe, were driven to have faith in the American dream, America’s democracy, and the hope that her system of justice would ultimately prevail,” said Lt Col Michael J. Yaguchi, USAF (Ret); Board of Directors and Executive Secretary National Japanese American Memorial Foundation.

Bobby C. Blair, Co-author of Victory at Peleliu said “Sandra Vea’s book is an interesting and long overdue history about the second generation Japanese-Americans that served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Masao is about Masao Abe, a Nisei serving as an interpreter/translator soldier on the front lines with the 81st Infantry Division during the ferocious battles with the Japanese soldiers on Angaur and Peleliu. In addition, this book also describes the ordeals of Abe’s family living on the West Coast during the war years.”